BRIEF-Chartwell buys retirement residence in Midland, Ontario

July 28 (Reuters) - Chartwell Retirement Residences :

* Chartwell announces acquisition of a modern retirement residence in Midland, Ontario

* Aggregate purchase price of $31.5 million

* Purchase price will be settled in cash,

* Entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 121-suite tiffin house retirement residence in Midland, Ontario

* Chartwell estimates that, upon stabilization, acquisition will generate an unlevered yield of 7.6%