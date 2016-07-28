BRIEF-Baytex Energy reports quarterly FFO of $0.39/share

July 28 (Reuters) - Baytex Energy Corp

* Quarterly FFO $0.39 per share

* Says forecasting full-year 2016 exploration and development capital expenditures of $200 to $225 million

* Says generated production of 70,031 BOE/D (77 percent oil and NGL) in Q2/2016

* Says "as a result of continued depressed crude oil prices, our development activity in Eagle Ford has been reduced"

* Now anticipate full year 2016 production of 67,000 to 69,000 BOE/D (previously 68,000 to 72,000 BOE/D)

* Expect funds from operations to exceed capital expenditures in 2016