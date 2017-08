July 28 (Reuters) - Unilife Corp

* Says John Ryan has been named president and chief executive officer

* Says Ian Hanson has been named senior vice president and chief operating officer

* Says David Hastings, who has served as chief financial officer since 2015, will also assume role of chief accounting officer