CORRECTED-BRIEF-Walgreens to shut U.S. retail pharmacy business on two of its websites

(Corrects headline to say "Walgreens to shut U.S. retail pharmacy business on two of its websites" not "Walgreens says retail pharmacy U.S. division to cease operations")

July 28 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc

* Announced that its retail pharmacy U.S. division plans to cease operations at its drugstore.com and beauty.com properties.

* Expects that substantially all charges will be recognized during Q4 and Q1

* Actions part of previously-announced cost transformation program, and are expected to be completed by end of September 2016.

* Currently estimates that it will recognize pre-tax charges to its GAAP financial results of about $115 million relating to actions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: