FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Brinks Co Q2 non-gaap EPS $0.38
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 28, 2016 / 12:46 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Brinks Co Q2 non-gaap EPS $0.38

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Brinks Co

* Brinks co Q2 gaap revenue $740 million versus $760 million last year

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.01

* Gaap revenue outlook is unchanged at approximately $2.9 billion

* Brinks co says Doug Pertz, president and CEO, has assumed additional role of president of u.s. Operations

* Amit Zukerman, Executive VP and president, global operations and brink's global services, has assumed additional responsibility for france operations

* GAAP revenue $$ 717 million versus. $748 million last year

* Brinks co says currency translation reduced revenue by $56 million in the quarter

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.38

* Year non-gaap earnings of $1.95 to $2.10 per share

* Says Expect Full-Year 2016 expenditures are expected to total $135 million to $145 million on a GAAP basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.