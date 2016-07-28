FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Two Harbors says to discontinue mortgage loan conduit and securitization biz
#Market News
July 28, 2016 / 12:51 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Two Harbors says to discontinue mortgage loan conduit and securitization biz

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Two Harbors Investment Corp

* Two harbors investment corp. Announces plan to discontinue mortgage loan conduit and securitization business

* Company expects to incur one-time charges of approximately $3 million in second half of 2016 in connection with closure

* Wind down process is expected to be substantially completed by end of 2016

* Decision to discontinue made due to challenging market environment, combined with intent to reduce operating complexity,costs

* Expects cessation of conduit,securitization activities to reduce ongoing operating expenses by about $10-$11 million on annual basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
