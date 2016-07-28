FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Raytheon expects international customers to account for 35 pct of 2016 bookings - Conf Call
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 28, 2016 / 2:11 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Raytheon expects international customers to account for 35 pct of 2016 bookings - Conf Call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Raytheon Co

* Says continue to see strong demand for integrated air missile defense solutions, precision munitions, and C5ISR capability

* Says this demand has been broad-based across the European, Middle East and Asia Pacific regions

* Says expects international to account for about 35 pct of total bookings in 2016

* Says investment in factory automation and equipment upgrades paid off in Q2 and drove margin improvement

* Says raising FY 2016 bookings outlook to $26 bln (plus or minus $500 mln) from $25 bln-$26 bln previously

* Says don't see any significant impact from Brexit

* Says expect to see margin improvement in IDS biz continuing into 2017 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.