a year ago
BRIEF-Marathon Petroleum expects to complete phase 1 of Galveston Bay refinery next month - CONF CALL
July 28, 2016 / 3:21 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Marathon Petroleum expects to complete phase 1 of Galveston Bay refinery next month - CONF CALL

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp:

* Expects to complete first phase of multi-year program at the Galveston Bay refinery in Texas city next month - Conference Call

* EBITDA contribution from initial phase is expected to average about $80 million/year

* Expects Q3 total direct operating costs to be $7.65/barrel on total throughput of 1.85 million barrels/day

* Expects Q3 throughput volumes to be down slightly compared to Q3, 2015 due to more planned maintenance

* Expects Q3 projected corporate and other unallocated items to be about $75 million

* Both heavy and light Canadian crude differentials have returned to more favorable levels as impact of Canadian wildfires subsided

* Interested in continuing to build out within its footprint in retail and midstream side Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

