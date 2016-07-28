BRIEF-Celanese stops MMA production at Mexico facility

July 28 (Reuters) - Celanese Corp

* Celanese ceases mma production at cangrejera, mexico facility

* Celanese corp says production cessation includes both anhydrous and 50 percent solution grades of mma

* After a strategic business review, celanese has concluded that production and distribution of mma are no longer a viable business option

* Site will continue to produce dimethylamine and trimethylamine

* Mma production equipment at cangrejera facility has been completely converted to produce increased volumes of dma and tma exclusively