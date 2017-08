July 28 (Reuters) - Banca Mediolanum SpA :

* H1 net profit 170.3 million euros ($188.90 million) versus 227.4 million euros a year ago

* H1 total revenues 734.1 million euros versus 855.3 million euros a year ago

* Assets under administration at end June 71.52 billion euros, up 2 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9016 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)