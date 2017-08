BRIEF-Mondadori H1 net loss shrinks to EUR 3.8 mln

July 28 (Reuters) - Arnoldo Mondadori Editore SpA :

* H1 net revenue 562.6 million euros ($623.75 million) (including the effects of the consolidation of Rizzoli Libri and Banzai Media) versus 518.0 million euros a year ago

* H1 net loss 3.8 million euros (including the effects of the consolidation of Rizzoli Libri and Banzai Media) versus loss 12.2 million euros a year ago

* H1 net revenue on a like for-like basis 523.6 million euros versus 518.0 million euros a year ago

* H1 net profit on a like for-like basis 0.2 million euros versus loss 12.2 million euros a year ago Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9020 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)