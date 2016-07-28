FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Hershey on conf call- Know there's a lot of chatter about Mondelez offer, not going to comment further on the matter
#Market News
July 28, 2016 / 1:11 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hershey on conf call- Know there's a lot of chatter about Mondelez offer, not going to comment further on the matter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Hershey Co

* On conf call - have intensified focus on analysis of global cost structure and business model

* On conf call - initial work underway indicates that there are bigger opportunities to unlock cost savings

* CFO- China gross sales are forecasted to decline in 2016

* CFO- for full year expect capex to be in the $265 million-$275 million range, about $20 million less than previous estimate

* CFO- advertising and related consumer marketing expense for the year is lower versus previous estimate

* Know there's a lot of chatter about Mondelez offer, not going to comment further on this matter

* On conf call - expect full-year savings of about $135 million , up from previous estimate Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
