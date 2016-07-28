FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Avnet gets more undertaking from Premier Farnell shareholders to accept Avnet's offer
#Market News
July 28, 2016 / 12:41 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Avnet gets more undertaking from Premier Farnell shareholders to accept Avnet's offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Avnet Inc :

* Receipt of additional undertaking

* Has received an additional undertaking to accept offer from Premier Fund managers in respect of 7,004,171 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in capital of Premier Farnell

* Undertakings represent approximately 1.9 per cent of existing issued share capital of Premier Farnell in issue at close of business on 27 July

* Avnet has now received undertakings representing approximately 16.9 per cent of share capital of Premier Farnell in issue at close of business on 27 July 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

