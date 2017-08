July 28 (Reuters) - Merkur Bank KGaA :

* In the first half 2016 a successful result was achieved

* H1 net income amounts to 1.9 million euros ($2.11 million), 15.7 pct up yoy Source text - bit.ly/2aeg6Fp Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9015 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)