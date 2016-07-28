BRIEF-Truecar projects July auto sales

July 28 (Reuters) - Truecar Inc

* "Kia Motors America may report biggest year-over-year retail sales gain, as it is currently on pace for a 7 percent rise in volume" for July

* Projects total new vehicle sales, including fleet deliveries, will reach 1.5 million units in July, down by 0.4 percent

* Seasonally adjusted annualized rate for total light vehicle sales estimated to be 17.7 million units for July, up from 17.6 million-unit SAAR

* Excluding fleet sales, July U.S. Retail deliveries of new cars and light trucks should decline 0.7 percent to 1.32 million units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: