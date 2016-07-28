FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-PG&E Q2 earnings per share $0.41
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 28, 2016 / 1:41 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-PG&E Q2 earnings per share $0.41

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - PG&E Corp

* Maintaining its previously issued 2016 guidance for non-GAAP earnings from operations in range of $3.65 to $3.85 per share

* On a non-GAAP basis, excluding items impacting comparability, PG&E corporation's earnings from operations for Q2 were $0.66 per share

* Adjusting previously issued guidance range for 2016 projected GAAP earnings to $2.83 to $3.15 per share

* Q2 total operating revenues $4.2 billion versus $4.2 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.92, revenue view $4.34 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 operating earnings per share $0.66 excluding items

* Says maintaining its previously issued 2016 guidance for non-GAAP earnings from operations in the range of $3.65 to $3.85 per share

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.41

* Says adjusting previously issued guidance range for projected GAAP earnings to $2.83 to $3.15 per share for 2016

* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.72, revenue view $17.90 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.