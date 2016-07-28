BRIEF-Pfizer and Western Oncolytics announce immuno-oncology research collaboration

July 28 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc :
* Pfizer and Western Oncolytics announce immuno-oncology research collaboration to investigate novel oncolytic virus technology
* Following completion of Phase I trials, Pfizer has an exclusive option to acquire WO-12
* Under terms of agreement, Pfizer and Western Oncolytics will collaborate on preclinical, clinical development of WO-12 through Phase I trials
* Financial terms of agreement were not disclosed
