BRIEF-AIG UK announces new D&O coverage for residency and repatriation costs associated with Brexit
#Market News
July 28, 2016 / 3:01 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-AIG UK announces new D&O coverage for residency and repatriation costs associated with Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - AIG UK:

* Announces new D&O coverage for residency and repatriation costs associated with Brexit

* D&O coverage will be added at no additional cost and with no deductible

* D&O policies will also cover costs not paid for by company for subsequent challenges to repatriation orders post Brexit

* EU executives covered by D&O whose applications for UK permanent residency are rejected before Brexit to have legal costs met to challenge decision

* Addition will also cover legal costs for UK nationals if their application for permanent residency in a member state of EU is rejected

* New addition to cover legal costs for executives living in uk, eu against repatriation order due to termination of UK's membership in EU

* Addition to D&O policies will cover costs not paid for by co for legal challenges if permanent residency applications is rejected pre-Brexit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
