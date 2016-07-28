BRIEF-Oceanagold reports fatality at Waihi gold mine in New Zealand

July 28 (Reuters) - Oceanagold Corp :

* Oceanagold reports fatality at the Waihi gold mine in New Zealand

* Waihi operation has been suspended while investigation is conducted

* An underground mining operator was fatally injured following an incident on July 28

* Accident is currently under investigation and company is fully cooperating with police authorities

* In 2016, company expects to produce 385,000 to 425,000 ounces of gold from combined New Zealand and Didipio Operations