BRIEF-Hershey updates on 2016 operational optimization program

* Hershey Co updates on 2016 operational optimization program - filing

* Hershey Co expects to incur pre-tax costs of about $120 mln over 3-yrs, including about $65 mln in non-cash asset-related incremental depreciation costs

* Hershey co says the operational optimization program is expected to drive annual savings of about $45 million by 2018

* Hershey Co - total pre-tax charges and costs for 2015 productivity initiative currently expected to be about $103 million

* Hershey co says remaining costs for 2015 productivity initiative are expected to be incurred in Q3 2016

