July 28 (Reuters) - IDI SCA :

* H1 net income group share 4.4 million euros ($4.88 million)versus 18.3 million euros year ago

* NAV per share at June 30 34.53 euros versus 35.56 euros at December 31

* H1 income from investment activities 6.8 million euros versus 29.0 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9021 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)