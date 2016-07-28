FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tata Sons says Docomo obtained exparte order for permission to enforce award in UK
#Financials
July 28, 2016 / 3:56 PM / in a year

BRIEF-Tata Sons says Docomo obtained exparte order for permission to enforce award in UK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Tata Sons:

* Docomo obtained exparte order from commercial court in london for permission to enforce award in the UK, in ongoing Tata Docomo case

* Clarifies that London commercial court granted Tata Sons period of 23 days, starting July 27th, to apply to set aside the exparte order

* Co, in line with earlier offer to docomo, committed to deposit entire arbitral award by aug 2nd, 2016 with Delhi High Court registrar Further company coverage: [9437.T TATAS.UL] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

