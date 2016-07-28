FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 28, 2016 / 5:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cofinimmo H1 result on the portfolio: 0.58 euros per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Cofinimmo SA :

* H1 net current result (excluding IAS 39 impact) - group share: 2.86 euros ($3.17) per share (compared to 3.35 euros at June 30, 2015)

* H1 result on the portfolio: 0.58 euros per share (compared to -0.38 euro at June 30, 2015)

* H1 net result - group share: 1.65 euro per share (compared to 3.04 euro at June 30, 2015)

* Confirmation of the gross dividend forecast for the 2016 financial year, payable in 2017: 5.50 euros per ordinary share

* Forecast confirmation of the net current result (excluding IAS 39 impact) - group share for the 2016 financial year : 6.19 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9029 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
