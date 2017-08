July 28 (Reuters) - Cerved Information Solutions Spa :

* H1 revenues 187.8 million euros ($208.42 million) versus 177.6 million euros a year ago

* H1 net profit 24.0 million euros versus 16.4 million euros a year ago

* H1 adjusted net income (excluding non-recurring items) 44.0 million euros, up 30.1 percent

* compared to 33.9 million euros in H1 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9011 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)