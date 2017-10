July 28 (Reuters) - Rai Way SpA :

* H1 revenue 106.6 million euros ($118.33 million) versus 105.0 million euros a year ago

* H1 net profit 19.6 million euros versus 19.8 million euros a year ago

* The outlook for the full year 2016 is confirmed Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9009 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)