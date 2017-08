July 28 (Reuters) - Risanamento SpA :

* H1 net loss 13.9 million euros ($15.40 million) versus loss 18.9 million euros a year ago

* H1 production value 3.7 million euros versus 3.0 million euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9027 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)