BRIEF-Transcontinental divests assets in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia
#Market News
July 28, 2016 / 6:05 PM / in a year

BRIEF-Transcontinental divests assets in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Transcontinental Inc :

* Transcontinental Inc. divesting assets in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia

* Says it is selling most of its commercial printing line of business operated from its Transcontinental Dartmouth plant to Advocate Printing and Publishing Company Limited

* Plant closure will result in about 55 layoffs

* Closure of Transcontinental Dartmouth plant located at 140 Joseph Zatzman Drive in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, by mid-August 2016

* Will continue to serve customers in Atlantic Canada for retail flyers, newspapers and some specific commercial products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

