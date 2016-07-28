BRIEF-Transcontinental divests assets in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia

July 28 (Reuters) - Transcontinental Inc :

* Transcontinental Inc. divesting assets in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia

* Says it is selling most of its commercial printing line of business operated from its Transcontinental Dartmouth plant to Advocate Printing and Publishing Company Limited

* Plant closure will result in about 55 layoffs

* Closure of Transcontinental Dartmouth plant located at 140 Joseph Zatzman Drive in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, by mid-August 2016

* Will continue to serve customers in Atlantic Canada for retail flyers, newspapers and some specific commercial products