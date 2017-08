July 28 (Reuters) - Selectirente SA :

* H1 revenue 7.6 million euros ($8.42 million), up 6.2 pct

* H1 net profit 1.9 million euros versus 1.5 million euros year ago

* Estimated NAV per share rights included at June 30 89.72 euros, up 8.8 pct versus Dec 31

* Sees solid results in H2 and progression in FY performance