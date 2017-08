July 28 (Reuters) - Showroomprive :

* H1 net revenues: 240.3 million euros ($266.16 million) (+20.5 pct)

* H1 average revenues per buyer 6 pct higher than in H1 2015

* H1 EBITDA: 15.7 million euros (6.6 pct of net revenues, +38 basis points)

* All targets for 2016 have been confirmed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9029 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)