a year ago
BRIEF-Fuji Heavy Industries'Group operating profit fell 25% on the year for April-June qtr- Nikkei
July 28, 2016 / 5:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fuji Heavy Industries'Group operating profit fell 25% on the year for April-June qtr- Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) -

* Fuji Heavy Industries' Group operating profit fell 25% on the year for the April-June quarter- Nikkei

* Fuji Heavy Industries' Group plans to book 30 bln yen in losses during the year ending in March involving recall of Takata air-bag inflators- Nikkei

* Fuji Heavy Industries' Group most of 30 bln yen losses from recall of Takata air-bag inflators will be booked in the April-June period - Nikkei

* Fuji Heavy Industries' Group expected to retain forecast of 25.7% growth in operating profit to 420 bln yen for the year ending in March 2017 - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

