July 28, 2016 / 5:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-CHS Inc enters sale and contribution agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - CHS Inc :

* On July 22, entered sale and contribution agreement, by and among company, CHS Capital, LLC and Cofina Funding, LLC

* Pursuant to the sale agreement,co, CHS Capital will,, assign, sell,contribute rights to certain loans and receivables, assets to Cofina Funding

* Receivables financing agreement with Cofina Funding, as seller, Victory Receivables ,Nieuw Amsterdam Receivables Corp B.V. as conduit purchasers

* Pursuant to receivables financing agreement, Cofina funding will sell, assign up to aggregate amount of $850 million of assets to conduit purchasers

* Receivables financing agreement also with Rabobank as a committed purchaser, Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A., New York Branch, as a purchaser agent

* Under receivables financing agreement, Cofina Funding will sell up to aggregate of $850 million of assets also to committed purchasers,purchaser agents Source text - bit.ly/2aNd2M8 (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

