a year ago
BRIEF-Marcato Capital Management LP reports 5.1 pct stake in Terex
July 28, 2016 / 6:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Marcato Capital Management LP reports 5.1 pct stake in Terex

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) -

* Marcato Capital Management LP reports 5.1 pct stake in Terex as of July 27, 2016 - SEC Filing

* Marcato Capital Management LP acquired the shares in the belief that the shares of terex corp are undervalued

* Marcato Capital Management says anticipates having further discussions with directors and officers of Terex Corp

* Marcato Capital Management says further discussions with Terex Corp to discuss co's business, strategies, composition of board Source - bit.ly/2aNhbjx Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

