July 28 (Reuters) - Transcanada Corp

* Transcanada Trust files for issue of Trust notes series 2016, due 2076 of up to $1.25 bln - SEC filing Source text: bit.ly/2aNrRhP Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)