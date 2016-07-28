BRIEF-Fannie Mae Releases June 2016 Monthly Summary

July 28 (Reuters) - Fannie Mae :

* Fannie Mae's book of business increased at a compound annualized rate of 1.1 percent in June

* Fannie Mae completed 7,629 loan modifications in june

* Fannie Mae's gross mortgage portfolio decreased at a compound annualized rate of 5.1 percent in june

* The conventional single-family serious delinquency rate decreased six basis points to 1.32 percent in june

* The multifamily serious delinquency rate increased two basis points to 0.07 percent in june