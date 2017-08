July 28 (Reuters) - Essex Property Trust Inc

* Qtrly core ffo per share of $2.74

* Increased full-year core ffo guidance range to $10.90 to $11.06 per diluted share

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)