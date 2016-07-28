FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Goldeye Explorations responds to Sandy Lake Gold Inc
July 28, 2016 / 9:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Goldeye Explorations responds to Sandy Lake Gold Inc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Goldeye Explorations Ltd

* Goldeye Explorations says "Goldeye is disappointed that Sandy Lake Gold has added another issue to ongoing dispute between companies"

* Says "will continue to seek resolution of all items in dispute pursuant to terms of option agreement"

* Goldeye "does not accept position taken by Sandy Lake Gold that option agreement's force majeure clause has been triggered"

* Sandy Lake Gold Inc purported to invoke force majeure provisions of option agreement between Goldeye and GPM Metals Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

