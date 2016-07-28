BRIEF-Simpson Manufacturing entered into second amendment to credit agreement

July 28 (Reuters) - Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc :

* Amendment extends term of credit agreement from july 27, 2017, to July 23, 2021

* Amendment changes a financial ratio in credit agreement, maximum consolidated leverage ratio

* On July 25 co entered into a second amendment to unsecured credit agreement dated July 27, 2012 - SEC filing

* Is required to pay an annual facility fee of 0.15 to 0.30 percent on available commitments under credit agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)