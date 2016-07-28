FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
REFILE-BRIEF-Stericycle says to restate results for three quarters of 2015
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 28, 2016 / 8:55 PM / a year ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Stericycle says to restate results for three quarters of 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to "says to restate results for three quarters of 2015")

July 28 (Reuters) - Stericycle Inc

* Says restatement had no effect on net income for fiscal year ended December 31, 2015

* Says Co's board determined that consolidated financial statements for quarters ended March 31, 2015, June 30, 2015 and Sept 30, 2015 should no longer be relied

* Cites errors in timing of recognition of certain loss reserves - SEC filing

* Errors in timing of recognition of certain loss reserves relate to Co's settlement of two previously disclosed litigation matters

* Says identified accounting errors had no effect on Co's audited annual results for fiscal year ended Dec 31, 2015

* says it will restate portions of its interim condensed consolidated financial statements for affected periods to reflect modified timing of recognition of these losses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.