BRIEF-Microsoft says to cut about 2,850 roles globally in addition to earlier plan

July 28 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp

* Microsoft Corp - Says currently evaluating impact of new standard related to revenue recognition - sec filing

* Microsoft Corp - Says anticipates the new standard will have a material impact on co's consolidated financial statements

* Microsoft corp says about 2,850 roles globally will be reduced during the year as an extension of the earlier plan

* Microsoft corp says the reduction is in addition to the elimination of 1,850 positions announced in may 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2azNMx1