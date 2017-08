July 28 (Reuters) - Midwestone Financial Group Inc

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.51 excluding items

* Net interest income of $24.9 million for Q2 of 2016 increased $2.2 million, or 9.8 pct, from $22.7 million for Q2 of 2015

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.42 Source: (bit.ly/2aBHwBN)