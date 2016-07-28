BRIEF-Corning says it entered into an accelerated share repurchase transaction with Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC - SEC Filing

July 28 (Reuters) - Corning Inc

* Accelerated share repurchase transaction to repurchase $2 billion of Co's common stock in two tranches of $1.5 billion and $500 million, respectively

* Made a $2 billion payment to morgan stanley on July 28, 2016, received an initial delivery of 74.5 million shares of corning stock from Morgan Stanley

* Says on July 28, 2016, corning entered into an accelerated share repurchase transaction with Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC - sec filing

* Final settlement of both tranches of asr is expected to occur in Q4 of 2016