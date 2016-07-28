FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Corning says it entered into an accelerated share repurchase transaction with Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC - SEC Filing
July 28, 2016 / 10:01 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Corning says it entered into an accelerated share repurchase transaction with Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC - SEC Filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Corning Inc

* Accelerated share repurchase transaction to repurchase $2 billion of Co's common stock in two tranches of $1.5 billion and $500 million, respectively

* Made a $2 billion payment to morgan stanley on July 28, 2016, received an initial delivery of 74.5 million shares of corning stock from Morgan Stanley

* Says on July 28, 2016, corning entered into an accelerated share repurchase transaction with Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC - sec filing

* Final settlement of both tranches of asr is expected to occur in Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
