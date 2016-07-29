FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Yamana Gold Q2 EPS $0.03 from continuing operations
July 29, 2016 / 12:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Yamana Gold Q2 EPS $0.03 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Yamana Gold Inc

* Qtrly total gold production of 313,086 ounces at by-product cash costs and all-in sustaining costs per ounce of $664

* Q2 silver produced 1.79 millions of ounces versus 2.37 millions of ounces

* Q2 average realized silver price per ounce $16.82 versus $16.28

* Q2 total chapada copper produced 23.2 million pounds versus 31.5 million pounds

* Expects to achieve target debt levels through organic generation of cash flow from growing production profile in second half

* Q2 average realized gold price per ounce $1,267 versus $1,195

* Says production at chapada is now expected to be 110 million pounds of copper and 106,000 ounces of gold in 2016

* Q2 average realized copper price per pound $2.12 versus $2.75

* Says continues to be well positioned to deliver on gold and silver production guidance for the full year

* Production expectations for chapada remain unchanged for 2017 and 2018

* Q2 shr $0.03

* Q2 adjusted shr $0.01

* Q2 shr view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $466.5 mln vs I/B/E/S view $466.4 mln

* Q2 shr $0.03 from continuing operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
