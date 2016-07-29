BRIEF-AMS Divests NFC and RFID reader product lines

July 29 (Reuters) - AMS AG :

* Divests NFC and RFID reader product lines to increase focus on sensor solutions retaining sensing-related wireless activities

* To divest NFC and RFID reader IP, technologies and product lines to stmicroelectronics for an up-front cash consideration of $79.3 million plus a substantial deferred earn-out consideration contingent on future results of up to $37 million

* Divests NFC and RFID reader product lines to increase focus on sensor solutions retaining sensing-related wireless activities