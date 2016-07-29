BRIEF-AB InBev Q2 earnings miss consensus

July 29 (Reuters) - Anheuser Busch InBev SA :

* Q2 revenue: revenue grew by 4.0 pct with strong revenue per Hl growth of 5.9 pct

* Total volumes declined by 1.7 pct in Q2, with our own beer volumes down by 0.8 pct

* Total volume in Q2 reaches 114.9 mln hls vs 118 mln hls in Reuters poll

* Q2 revenue $10.81 billion vs $10.93 billion in Reuters poll

* Q2 normalized EBITDA $4.01 billion versus $4.13 billion in reuters poll

* Q2 net profit (equity holders AB inbev) $1.73 billion versus $1.78 billion in Reuters poll

* "We have made significant progress towards obtaining the necessary regulatory clearances for the proposed combination with SABMiller "

* Remains our objective to close the SABMiller transaction in 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2aCxAYR Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)