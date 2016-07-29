FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bellevue reports H1 group net profit of CHF 2.8 mln
July 29, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bellevue reports H1 group net profit of CHF 2.8 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Bellevue Group AG :

* Half-Year operating profit of 6.8 million Swiss francs ($6.95 million)

* H1 group operating results down 32 percent to 6.8 million francs

* Increase in assets under management of 30 percent to 6.9 billion francs in H1

* H1 group net profit for period amounted to 2.8 million francs

* Plans to list a new investment trust on the London stock exchange in the second half of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9787 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
