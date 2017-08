July 29 (Reuters) - Netgem SA :

* H1 revenue 39.1 million euros ($43.33 million) versus 37.3 million euros year ago

* H1 current operating profit 3.4 million euros versus loss 0.6 million euros year ago

* H1 net income 2.7 million euros versus loss of 0.3 million euros year ago

* Expects favourable tendance to continue in H2 2016 Source text bit.ly/2a8LWNZ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9024 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)