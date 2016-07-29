BRIEF-Liberty Holdings AUM rises over six months ended June 30

July 29 (Reuters) - Liberty Holdings Ltd :

* Total assets under management increased moderately to R679 billion (31 December 2015: R668 billion) for the six months ended 30 June 2016

* Headline earnings from group's South African retail operations of R718 million was 18 pct down compared to 2015

* Board has approved and declared a gross interim dividend of 276 cents per ordinary share

* Six-month new business margins at 1,4 pct (30 June 2015 restated: 2,0 pct) were lower

* Six-month net customer cash inflows were positive at R0,6 billion (30 June 2015: R3,5 billion)

* Six-month bee normalised headline earnings per share at 650,0 cents versus 705,5 cents year earlier Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)