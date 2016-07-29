FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sabvest posts H1 net loss attributable to equity shareholders
July 29, 2016 / 5:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sabvest posts H1 net loss attributable to equity shareholders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Sabvest Ltd :

* Unaudited interim results for six months ended 30 June 2016 and cash dividend declaration

* Net loss attributable to equity shareholders for six months ended 30 June at 127,222 million rand versus income of 150,039 million rand last year

* Six-month gross income from operations and investments negative 78.652 billion rand versus 188.239 billion rand a year earlier

* Six-month net asset value per share at 3,395 cents versus 2,997 cents a year earlier

* Interim dividend has been increased by 9.5 pct to 23 cents per share (2015: 21 cents per share) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
