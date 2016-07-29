FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Tetragon Financial Group H1 earnings per share $0.47
July 29, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tetragon Financial Group H1 earnings per share $0.47

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Tetragon Financial Group Ltd :

* TFG asset management's assets under management stood at $17.8 billion at 30 June 2016

* H1 earnings per share $0.47 versus $1.13 year ago

* H1 pro forma fully diluted NAV per share at end H1 was $19.96 versus $17.66 year ago

* During H1, Greenoak sold all of its central London office assets well ahead of Brexit, achieving targeted gross irrs and equity multiples from a pair of city of London office investments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

