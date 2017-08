BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer posts Q2 earnings slightly above estimates

July 29 (Reuters) - Wolters Kluwer NV :

* Recurring revenues grew 4 pct organically (78 pct of total)

* H1 revenue is 2.04 billion euros ($2.26 billion) versus 2.05 billion euros in Reuters poll

* H1 adjusted net profit is 260 million euros versus 254 million euros in Reuters poll

* H1 adjusted operating profit is 408 million euros versus 406 million euros in Reuters poll

* Full-Year outlook reiterated, with guidance for adjusted free cash flow raised

* Interim dividend of 0.19 euros cash per share to be paid in september Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9024 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)